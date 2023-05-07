“This Title race isn’t over.” Piers Morgan reacts to Arsenal’s win at Newcastle

Piers Morgan believes beating Newcastle United gives Arsenal a chance to end this season as league champions because Manchester City has tough fixtures ahead.

The Gunners were expected to struggle at Newcastle; if they had lost, it could have been the end of their challenge.

However, they got the job done and secured the points needed to remain in the race against a tough opponent.

The game against the Magpies was hard, but they still did what they needed to do, and most of the Arsenal fans remain hopeful they could still beat City to the title.

After the win, Morgan tweeted:

“City still have to go away to Everton, Brighton & Brentford… all while battling Real Madrid over two legs… this Title race isn’t over.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Although winning the title is no longer in our hands, beating Newcastle United gives us a chance to end the term as champions and it is still possible that City drop points.

Our boys just need to focus on winning one game at a time and we will finish the term well and start preparations for our return to the Champions League, even if we do not end as Premier League champions.