This transfer window is make-or-break for Arsenal – What must we do?

What do Arsenal need in the January transfer window? by Vivek

After our poor run over the festive period, it is clear we need to do some business in this transfer window. If we are to have a chance of winning the Premier League, three quality signings are needed.

FFP could be an issue, so we should look to offload players like Eddie Nketiah and Jakub Kiwor. These players have proved they are not good enough for us as we want to win major trophies.

Firstly, and most importantly, a striker is needed. I have been saying we needed a striker even when Gabriel Jesus signed as written in an article in November 2022. We lack goals, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard have not been flring like last season and Jesus and Nketiah are not good enough to win the title as our striker options. Although Bukayo Saka is putting up numbers, his performances have been poor this season. A big mistake was made in buying Kai Havertz over Mohammed Kudus would have been great competition for these players.

The obvious option is Ivan Toney from Brentford but it is unlikely they will sell unless it is 80 million or above. I would pay that, as he is a proven goal scorer in the league and a quality player, but I don’t see Arsenal paying that sort of money in January. Another option is Dominic Solanke, who is enjoying a great season at Bournemouth scoring 12 goals so far. He would be much cheaper and in my opinion, it is a punt worth taking. He is a different striker to Jesus which is what we should be looking for. Why not take a chance on him?

Secondly a defensive midfielder should be our next priority. We cannot rely on Thomas Partey to keep fit, although he is a quality player, he is unreliable. Declan Rice has been a great signing so far but has ran out of steam over the past couple of games. A quality defensive midfielder would allow Declan Rice to play a bit further forward and not solely being relied on as our only defensive player in the midfield. Martin Zubimendi has been linked from Real Sociedad, although I haven’t seen much of him, I have had a look at his stats and the Real Sociedad fan reaction to him, he seems a good player and worth buying.

And lastly, a centre back is also required in case William Saliba or Gabriel pick up an injury or loss in form. It is a hard to find the quality like these two but either one of the Crystal Palace duo of Joachim Andersen and Marc Guehi would be a great addition to our squad. Also, Kieran Tierney should be recalled, I don’t know why he was sent out on loan as he can defend, unlike Zinchenko who is a liability, which fans are now starting to realise.

Edu and Mikel Arteta must act this transfer window and bring in quality to bolster our chances of winning the title and going deep into the Champions League. Last January they failed in the window by only bringing only one quality player in Leandro Trossard, but then bringing in Kiwor and Jorginho who are not good enough. This window is make or break for Arsenal’s season and will determine how serious this club is at aiming to win the major honours this season.

