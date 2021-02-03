“This was a horrible night for Arteta” Keown says Arsenal couldn’t do anything after going down to 9 men

Martin Keown has recalled getting sent off in a north London derby game to leave Arsenal with 9 men on the field after a similar incident occurred today against Wolves and said they stood no chance after the red cards.

The Gunners lost David Luiz to a sending off just before halftime and lost their lead after Ruben Neves scored the ensuing penalty.

After Wolves had gone a goal up in the second half, Bernd Leno was also sent off for handling the ball outside his area.

Arsenal would then cling on to their deficit and avoid the scoreline becoming more embarrassing.

Keown reckons that they lost the game as soon as they had those players sent off.

At 10 men, you could still get something from the match, but after losing two players, you are almost guaranteed to leave the game empty-handed.

He writes on Mail Sport: “Arsenal handed Wolves this win on a plate. I can recall being sent off against Spurs at White Hart Lane in 1999.

“That left us down to nine men, with Freddie Ljungberg having already been dismissed, though my second yellow card came in stoppage time

“You might be able to snatch something with 10 men, but nine crushes your chances and left Mikel Arteta on a hiding to nothing.

“Leno took a risk by rushing out of his box — the speedy Adama Traore’s presence perhaps made him uncomfortable — and he played volleyball instead of football.

“With nine men from then on, Arsenal’s formation became 4-4-0. The job of the two banks of four was to stop Wolves making matters worse.

“Arsenal wanted to keep it at 2-1 in the hope one chance would fall their way late on. Having said that, they could have done with going for it more in the final few minutes.

“This was a horrible night for Arteta and one of huge frustration after Arsenal’s seven-game unbeaten run in the Premier League.”