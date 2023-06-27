This week could be the turning point in Arsenal’s fight to be the next EPL title winner

As we recently noted, Arsenal have decided this time to do their business early, unlike in the past. This week could be memorable for Arsenal’s 2023–24 campaign.

By the close of this week, Arteta may have three new faces in his squad.

As I am writing this, Kai Havertz, as per reports, has completed the first part of his Arsenal medicals; in fact, as you are reading this, he may have already been announced as a Gunner after his £65 million swoop from Chelsea. There’s much the German brings to the Emirates; if we were to discuss that, we wouldn’t cover the other two deals Edu is keen to close this week.

Mikel Arteta breaks silence on Kai Havertz transfer as Arsenal close in on £65m deal

Following Havertz, there are constant reports linking Jurrien Timber with an Arsenal swoop. There’s talk that Arsenal and Ajax are close to agreeing on a deal in the £40 million region that will see Timber become a Gunner this week. The 22-year-old only wants Arsenal and is keen to finalise the deal.

Arsenal are closing on an agreement with Ajax for defender Jurrien Timber after making a second proposal worth around £41m. Timber is expected to double his salary to around £6.8m a year.

Other than the two, the Declan Rice saga will be over this week, and it is unlikely his transfer saga will continue until next week. The feeling is that Arsenal will present West Ham with a third bid for their midfield engine this week.

The Arsenal decision-makers must know what they should offer to close the Rice deal and beat Manchester City to Arteta’s top summer target. Once West Ham and Arsenal agree on Rice’s deal, I am sure in a few hours the Gunners will do what is necessary to make the 24-year-old their player.

This week will be special for Arsenal’s 2023–24 season. Believe that!

