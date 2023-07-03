This week is looking good to be Arsenal’s pivotal point of the transfer window

Arsenal fans would like Mikel Arteta and his team to improve on last season’s performance, which saw them finish second behind Manchester City in the English Premier League standings. They were on the verge of winning the league title when they lost their opportunity toward the end of the season. This laxity allowed Manchester City to overtake them and take the title.

In the end, it was clear that the Gunners were unable to launch a significant title challenge due to their lack of squad depth and inexperienced young team. This summer, Mikel Arteta is trying to add quality players with some experience to his squad to fix those difficulties.

They have so far confirmed the arrival of Kai Haverts from Stamford Bridge. They are also on the verge of securing the arrival of at least two more new faces in the coming week

Arsenal is set to unveil both Declan Rice and Ajax defender Jurien Timber this week as new members of its family.

It has been made known that Arsenal is nearing the end of its negotiations with the relevant clubs to recruit both Rice and Timber.

They had already agreed with the players’ agents and they only needed their teams’ approval for the deals to become official.

In addition to the agreements with Rice and Timber, Arsenal could disclose the extension of contracts with William Saliba (who would have been a free agent next year) and Reiss Nelson (whose contracts expired at the end of June).

What a fantastic week it will be for Gooners this week!

Sam P

