This young striker would fit perfectly into Arsenal’s front line for the future

Arsenal Must Build the Future on Martinelli and Saka, and add a top young striker

Martinelli and Saka are the perfect pair of high-grade, high-functioning wide forwards. They have some of everything in between them: athleticism, runs in-behind, ball deliveries, cut-ins, headers, off-ball movement, take-ons, trickery, leadership etc etc.

Both are proven at a significantly high level already. Both are quite proficient at defending from the front. Both have displayed an element of rising to the occasion. Both are on cheap, longterm contracts. Saka brings a lot of technical quality on the ball while Martinelli brings the incisiveness. If you add a striker like Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad to this mix, you get everything you could possibly want from a frontline.

Despite only being 21 years old he has already made 26 appearances for the senior Sweden team, and provided two assists in the Euros just passed.

His goal stats are impresive with 26 goals from 71 appearances for a very unfashionable Spanish side, and has much improvement still to be made. He fits perfectly with Arteta’s recruiting policy of buying youngsters that can grow together and increase in value.

We clearly have the funds and pull for a player like Isak. He will only get more expensive over time. Get him now and we can have a sweetly developing front 3 that bring happiness to coaches and fans right now and in the future.

With old heads like Aubameyang and Pepe bringing experience and cover, it is a perfect situation. What could possibly go wrong?