This young striker would fit perfectly into Arsenal’s front line for the future

Arsenal Must Build the Future on Martinelli and Saka, and add a top young striker
Martinelli and Saka are the perfect pair of high-grade, high-functioning wide forwards. They have some of everything in between them: athleticism, runs in-behind, ball deliveries, cut-ins, headers, off-ball movement, take-ons, trickery, leadership etc etc.
Both are proven at a significantly high level already. Both are quite proficient at defending from the front. Both have displayed an element of rising to the occasion. Both are on cheap, longterm contracts. Saka brings a lot of technical quality on the ball while Martinelli brings the incisiveness. If you add a striker like Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad to this mix, you get everything you could possibly want from a frontline.
Despite only being 21 years old he has already made 26 appearances for the senior Sweden team, and provided two assists in the Euros just passed.
His goal stats are impresive with 26 goals from 71 appearances for a very unfashionable Spanish side, and has much improvement still to be made. He fits perfectly with Arteta’s recruiting policy of buying youngsters that can grow together and increase in value.
We clearly have the funds and pull for a player like Isak. He will only get more expensive over time. Get him now and we can have a sweetly developing front 3 that bring happiness to coaches and fans right now and in the future.
With old heads like Aubameyang and Pepe bringing experience and cover, it is a perfect situation. What could possibly go wrong?
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
seems like every fans want their favourite or fifa21 players in the team….
lets sign everyone 20 players in and spend 2 billion to keep everyone happy
“We clearly have the funds and pull for a player like Isak.”
Nothing clear about this. He’s just signed a new contract with Sociedad and would be worth upwards of £70m.
Agree with John above. Lots of FIFA fans with their heads in the clouds.
Yet another article that grossly underestimates Nicolas Pepe. He struggled in his first season, having to try to justify a crazy price tag, but still showed occasional signs of brilliance. Towards the end of last season he was the club’s most prolific goal scorer, despite playing out wide, and he was the only Arsenal player who came close to scoring against Brentford last week. If he fails to deliver this season then in future he can provide “cover” for the front 3 as stated, but in the meantime give the man a chance to unleash his huge potential. He is as talented as any player in the Arsenal team.
👍 Pepe firstly needs the support of the manager, rather than being benched after scoring or assisting. Also he needs an attacking RB to drive forward and draw defenders away and create space for Pepe. He is often marked by three players, causing him to run out of options and lose the ball.
Try and sign Lautaro Martinez James and Husseim Aouar before window closing window
Aubameyang Lacazette Martinelli on paper
are already the best strike force in the PL.
On the flanks we have Pepe and Saka.
ESR +Odegaard just behind the strikers.
Loka linking with the DM.
Tierney Tavarez and a new RB over lapping.
We should experience a goal rush.