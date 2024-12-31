Thomas Frank admits Arsenal is the best at set-pieces but backs his team

Arsenal’s first match of 2025 against Brentford will be crucial for the Gunners as they aim to continue their strong form and keep up with Premier League leaders Liverpool. The Gunners, currently sitting third in the table, need a win to maintain their title aspirations. However, with Liverpool establishing a significant lead, Arsenal must not only win but also continue to improve their performances as they look to close the gap.

Brentford, managed by Thomas Frank, is one of the most difficult sides to play against in the Premier League. Despite their smaller stature in comparison to the top six, they have been a constant threat in the league, especially with their solid defensive organisation and high-intensity football. Arsenal will need to be at their best to overcome them, and Frank is fully aware of the Gunners’ strength from set-pieces. The Danish manager spoke ahead of the clash, praising Arsenal’s prowess in this area. “Arsenal is the best set-piece team not only in the Premier League but in the world right now. They are so aggressive and they are well-coached,” Frank said, according to the Irish Examiner. He continued by acknowledging Brentford’s own solid record in defending set-pieces, mentioning that they have only conceded from one corner so far this season.

While Arsenal’s set-piece play has been a major weapon this season, it will not be enough to rely solely on that against Brentford, who are known for their physicality and organisation in these situations. The Gunners have to remain creative in open play, with players like Martin Odegaard, and Gabriel Martinelli expected to play a key role in unlocking Brentford’s defence. Patience and quick passing will be crucial, as Brentford is likely to employ a well-drilled defensive system that could frustrate Arsenal.

Starting the year with a win is important for Arsenal, not only to maintain their title challenge but also to build momentum for the remainder of the season. With the right combination of set-pieces, dynamic attacking play, and defensive solidity, Arsenal has the quality to secure all three points against Brentford. However, they must remain focused, adaptable, and clinical to ensure they begin 2025 with a much-needed victory.