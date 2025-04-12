Thomas Frank admits his team must do this one thing well against Arsenal

Thomas Frank has expressed a desire to adopt an attacking approach when his Brentford side faces Arsenal in today’s Premier League clash. However, the Danish manager remains aware of the challenge posed by Mikel Arteta’s in-form Gunners and the risks involved in leaving his side exposed defensively.

Brentford will serve as the next domestic test for Arsenal, who recently secured an impressive victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League. With the second leg of that high-stakes European tie looming, there is speculation that Arsenal may have one eye on Madrid, potentially offering Brentford a small tactical advantage. Nonetheless, Frank and his players understand the size of the task ahead.

Arsenal remain a formidable opponent with top-class talent across all areas of the pitch. Their defensive solidity, coupled with the presence of elite attackers, makes them one of the most dangerous sides in Europe at the moment. Brentford, as the underdogs, will need to balance ambition with caution to avoid being overwhelmed.

Speaking ahead of the match, Frank shared his tactical dilemma. As quoted by Arsenal Media, he stated:

“I would like to play as offensively as possible but we need to defend a bit against Arsenal! Hopefully we can be as much as possible in the middle and high pressure. I don’t know what team they’ll put out, but I know it’ll be a difficult game.”

Frank’s comments highlight the strategic balancing act required when facing a team of Arsenal’s calibre. While Brentford possess a number of attacking players capable of troubling even the most organised defences, the manager is conscious that overcommitting forward could leave them vulnerable to Arsenal’s pace and precision in transition.

With Brentford striving to establish themselves as a consistent force in the top flight, matches against the league’s elite offer both a stern challenge and a chance to showcase their progress. However, any success at the Emirates will depend on a disciplined, well-structured performance, one that acknowledges Arsenal’s attacking threat while also allowing Brentford to impose their own game when possible.

Arsenal, for their part, will be wary of any slip-ups as they look to maintain momentum in both domestic and European competitions. The fixture promises to be a compelling tactical battle between two managers who value structure, intensity, and intelligent football.

