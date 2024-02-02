Thomas Frank discusses Toney future amidst interest from Arsenal

Brentford successfully retained Ivan Toney in their squad this month, despite substantial interest from Arsenal. Their manager Thomas Frank has emphasised that any potential departure of the striker will be dictated by the club.

Having served a suspension for the initial part of the season, Toney has recently made a comeback, playing a pivotal role in Brentford’s efforts to avoid relegation. Toney expressed no desire to depart immediately upon his return, and the club, recognising his significance, was keen to retain him, especially considering the challenges faced in his absence.

As the summer approaches, discussions surrounding Toney’s future will likely resurface, but Brentford remains resolute in asserting its authority over the decision-making process.

Speaking on the striker’s future, Frank said, as quoted by The Sun:

“Happy? Yes – but I was pretty sure as I said from the beginning that Ivan will stay with us so I was not worried about that.

“In general, it is nice to know what you are working with so in that situation, yes [I am happy]. At the end of the day we decide if they leave or not.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Toney is one of the finest strikers around and has done well since Brentford’s promotion.

If he keeps scoring and hits double figures for goals in this second half of the term, we have to get him in the summer.

