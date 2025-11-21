Thomas Frank is confident Tottenham can score against Arsenal

Arsenal’s defence has earned widespread recognition this season for being one of the most disciplined and resilient units in world football, and Tottenham will attempt to challenge that strength when both clubs meet this weekend. The Gunners have produced consistently commanding defensive performances and have secured impressive results against every opponent they have faced. They have also passed difficult tests to maintain an admirable defensive record, which has become a central feature of their success.

Arsenal’s Defensive Form Ahead of the Derby

Although Arsenal have been superb at the back, derbies present unique challenges for any club, and Mikel Arteta’s side will be determined to extend their strong start to the season when they host Spurs. Every team preparing to face Arsenal must consider how to break down their disciplined defensive line, a task that has proven extremely difficult. This has led to most pre-match discussions revolving around Arsenal’s defensive solidity and the contrasting narrative surrounding their occasional struggles to create and convert chances from open play.

As the latest derby approaches, the focus once again rests on how opponents might find a breakthrough. Arsenal’s defensive structure has often forced opponents to be creative in their approach, and the Gunners’ organisation has regularly disrupted even the best attacking plans. While Arsenal look to maintain their high standards, Tottenham aim to employ a strategy that gives them the opportunity to test a back line that has been difficult to penetrate.

Tottenham’s Belief in Their Attacking Chances

Ahead of the fixture, Thomas Frank faced the inevitable question about whether his team are capable of producing a plan to score against such a strong defence. Spurs have shown quality in away matches, which gives them confidence as they prepare for this challenge. Speaking via the Tottenham website, Frank expressed belief in his side’s ability to find a breakthrough, stating, “They have been good. We trust that we can score goals there. On the road, we have been quite good to do that.”

His comments reflect Tottenham’s determination to approach the match with ambition. While Arsenal will rely heavily on the strengths that have defined their season, Spurs remain convinced that their attacking qualities provide them with a realistic chance of scoring in what promises to be a highly competitive north London derby.

