Thomas Frank is ready to embrace a ‘madhouse’ north London derby

Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank admits the upcoming north London derby could be a madhouse, suggesting the encounter will be more chaotic than he would ordinarily prefer. The Gunners will return to league action against their bitter rivals on Sunday, with the encounter promising to be a keenly contested affair. Arsenal will come into the encounter weaker due to Gabriel’s injury over the break, but they are still widely considered favourites. For starters, the Gunners have a strong home record against such opposition, losing only twice at home against Spurs in the Premier League era. Our recent run of form will make us favourites as well, but Tottenham cannot be counted out under the tutelage of Thomas Frank.

Frank expects chaos in derby atmosphere

The former Brentford manager has admitted that both him and Mikel Arteta may have to accept a more chaotic contest when the pair do battle on Sunday. Speaking via Tottenham, he said: “The interesting thing is that probably both Mikel and I would like a little bit more control, but it will probably be a madhouse and very, very enjoyable to watch for the outside people or fans. I expect a difficult game of course, but a game that can go anywhere and anything can happen in games like that. Everything also evens out a little bit more because it’s so competitive and the atmosphere in the stadium.”

Arsenal v Tottenham Match Review and Score Prediction

Gunners aim for control despite derby unpredictability

Contrary to Thomas Frank’s assessment, Mikel Arteta will be hoping for a controlled display in front of the home crowd. That said, this encounter has produced some incredible moments and results over the years. It is never a dull affair when the pair do battle and I suspect we will be in for a treat today. Given Liverpool lost yet another game this week, the Gunners will have the chance to pull 11 points clear of the defending Champions, further consolidating their pursuit of the league title.

How confident are you heading into this encounter? Let us know in the comments Gooners.

Benjamin Kenneth

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…