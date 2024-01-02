Brentford boss makes it clear that he doesn’t want to sell Ivan Toney

Based on their clear struggles in front of goal in the last week of 2023, the Gooners will expect Mikel Arteta to bolster their attack with the addition of a quality striker this winter transfer window.

Every Gooner believes this striker is Ivan Toney. However, how simple will it be for Arsenal to sign Toney? It won’t be as simple as him hinting that he wants to move to the Emirates.

The reality is that signing Toney will be difficult for Arsenal; his alleged hefty asking price has already proven to be a stumbling block. In addition, Brentford manager Thomas Frank has issued a caution to potential Ivan Toney suitors.

Toney, a proven Premier League striker, is any manager’s dream, which is why the Bees’ manager insists he won’t let him go.

But Frank said (in the Sun): “As far as I know, Ivan is a Brentford player. I want to keep him, and I’m looking forward to him playing with us.”

Asked if he was desperate to keep hold of Toney, Frank continued, “I really would like to. I’m a head coach.

“Desperate is a big word. I want to have my best players with me at all times. From my perspective, I don’t want to sell him.

“That’s because I think he’s fantastic. I’m enjoying him every day.

“Having him back will be like signing an unbelievably good Premier League striker. He’s looking forward to finally contributing to the team.

“I see the same determination and willpower from him to want to train well and be ready to play.

“Maybe a tiny bit more in terms of a comeback and wanting to be at his best.”

Ivan Toney has the potential to push Arsenal to the next level, but how Arsenal convince Brentford to sell him to them will be intriguing. That said, few expected Arsenal to smash their transfer record in order to sign Rice, but they did. The signing of Rice demonstrated that Arsenal is now willing to go to any length to secure their main target; maybe that will be the case in their pursuit of Toney.

Although that seems very unlikely at the moment…

