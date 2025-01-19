Thomas Frank rates Arsenal and title rivals his Brentford team faced all of them

Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City remain the three frontrunners in the Premier League this season, with one of them expected to lift the title.

Manchester City has dominated English football in recent years, winning the league in each of the last four campaigns. Arsenal has been one of their main challengers over the past two seasons but ultimately fell short. This season, the Gunners are battling Liverpool for the crown, but the challenge has proven difficult.

Liverpool has had their share of inconsistencies, but Arsenal has also dropped crucial points, which has made closing the gap on the Reds an uphill task.

Brentford, a team that has faced all three clubs recently, has provided an insightful perspective on the competition. After their match against Liverpool yesterday, Bees manager Thomas Frank offered his verdict on the top sides. Liverpool managed to secure a late win against Brentford, and Frank did not hold back in his praise for Arne Slot’s men, ranking them above Arsenal and City.

Speaking to Talk Sport, Frank said:

“Probably the best team in the world right now. They (Liverpool) are big favourites to win the Premier League, in my opinion.

“We just faced [Manchester] City, Arsenal and now Liverpool in close succession and I think they, right now, are a level above the two others all the way around.”

While it is evident that Liverpool are enjoying a strong season, Arsenal’s main issue lies in their inability to capitalise on opportunities and secure victories in some key matches. The Gunners have shown quality at times but will need to address their inconsistency if they are to close the gap on Liverpool and reignite their title hopes.

Thomas Frank’s assessment underscores the fine margins that exist between the top teams. If Arsenal wants to emerge as champions, they will need to be sharper and more decisive in the second half of the season to keep pace with Liverpool’s impressive form.