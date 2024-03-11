Arsenal News Latest News

Thomas Frank reveals what he told Aaron Ramsdale after match

Aaron Ramsdale returned to the goal for Arsenal in their match against Brentford over the weekend, as the Gunners couldn’t field on-loan goalkeeper David Raya.

The last time Ramsdale was in goal in the league was during the previous meeting between both clubs, as Raya was ineligible.

The Englishman had a point to prove as he aimed to stay in Gareth Southgate’s thoughts ahead of Euro 2024.

He started the game well but made a howler that allowed Brentford to equalise, and the game was heading for a draw.

Kai Havertz saved him late on by scoring the winner, but Brentford manager Thomas Frank said even Raya could have made such a mistake.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

 “I think I actually said to Ramsdale I don’t think he deserves to be criticised for a mistake.

“I think it’s more unbelievable pressure from Wissa. If you see the way he accelerates it could happen to David Raya.

“I think it was fantastic pressure from Wissa and if you saw how many times they went long every single time we were very brave to go man to man.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale did not have a lot of confidence between the posts and that goal he caused showed it. But for a player who has played little in the last few months, he did not have a bad game.

