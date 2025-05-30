Thomas Frank sends a message to Arsenal about their interest in Mbeumo

Arsenal is among the clubs interested in securing Bryan Mbeumo as they look to strengthen their squad. The Cameroonian forward has been in excellent form this season and has attracted interest from several top European clubs. The Gunners view him as one of the best potential additions to their team and are prepared to compete strongly for his signature.

The club’s immediate priority remains signing a world-class striker who can lead the line at the Emirates Stadium and elevate the overall quality of the squad. Despite this, Mbeumo remains a realistic target, and a deal could still be reached before the transfer window closes. However, Brentford’s manager, Thomas Frank, has been clear that the club will not part with their star player cheaply.

Brentford’s Stance on Mbeumo’s Transfer

Brentford has developed a reputation for being tough negotiators when it comes to selling their top talent, but they continue to operate as a selling club. Speaking about the possibility of Mbeumo’s departure, Frank told Standard Sport:

“It is clear that if he is to be sold, it must be for a nice, nice amount.

“It is a lot. Mucho. Really a lot.

“Then it is clear that it is impossible to replace him one for one. It cannot be done. There is a reason why he costs x number of million pounds, and we do not have x number of million pounds to buy for.”

The manager’s comments highlight Brentford’s valuation of Mbeumo and the challenge any interested club will face in meeting their demands.

Mbeumo’s Potential Impact at Arsenal

Bryan Mbeumo is regarded as one of the finest attackers in the league, and his arrival at Arsenal would represent a significant boost. The club’s pursuit of top talent reflects its ambition to compete at the highest level and secure silverware. Should they succeed in signing Mbeumo, it would be seen as a major coup, enhancing their attacking options and contributing to a more formidable squad.

As the transfer window progresses, Arsenal will need to balance their priorities carefully to ensure they strengthen the team in key areas. Mbeumo remains a highly attractive prospect, but the Gunners must be prepared to meet Brentford’s valuation if they hope to conclude a deal.

