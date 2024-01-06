Thomas Frank tells Arsenal they must pay “an unbelievable price” to buy Ivan Toney

Brentford manager Thomas Frank is looking forward to frustrating Arsenal this winter, hinting that an Ivan Toney transfer to Arsenal may not take place.

Toney is set to return to competitive football when the Premier League returns, after serving a suspension from football activities (since late last season) for a betting offense.

Brentford, of course, has missed his services and would welcome the opportunity to enjoy his goalscoring ability for as long as possible. Even so, Arsenal appear to believe that Toney is the striker to take them to the next level, and they have been linked with a deal for him this winter.

If Arsenal wants to recruit Toney, they may have to pay a lot of money, as the Brentford manager insisted in his most recent press conference.

“The very short answer is yes,” said Frank, when asked if Toney would stay. “He is a Brentford player. He is here, we miss a few offensive players and I cannot see why we should sell him. I would love to have him here for a long time.

“It is not for me to discuss (an offer), but if I could ever recommend one, it would need to be an unbelievable price, so he will stay here.”

With Arsenal unlikely to be able to complete a £100 million+ transfer this winter due to FFP limitations after their heavy spending last summer, I believe it is time for the Gooners to tame their expectations and not be upset if they don’t sign Toney and wind up signing Benjamin Sesko or another promising youngster on loan deals.

Darren N

Listen to the new podcast as Joe Broadfoot gives his considered opinion of defeats to West Ham and Fulham in Arsenal’s end to 2023

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…