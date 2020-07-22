Midfielder available for Arsenal after Diego Simeone gives up on him

Arsenal can sign Thomas Lemar this summer if they are serious about their interest in the Frenchman.

Lemar has emerged as a top target for the Gunners in recent months as he continues to struggle in Spain.

Arsenal had wanted to sign him in 2017, but they failed to convince AS Monaco to release the World Cup winner.

He would then join Atletico Madrid the following summer. He started his first game for them well but has hardly had better days for Diego Simeone’s men.

The Argentinean had wanted to give him another chance, however, after seeing him go through this league season with no goals or assists from 22 league games, the manager has given up on him, according to reports.

Mundo Deportivo via Sun Sports claims that the Spaniards have given up on helping him reach his potential and they are prepared to allow him to leave them for a cut-price fee in the summer.

Despite his poor showing at the Wanda Metropolitano, the report claims that Arsenal is still interested in making a move for him.

It claims that the Gunners even tried to sign him in the last transfer window, and they might be open to sending Alexandre Lacazette the other way to make the move happen.