Thomas Partey advised to stay and fight for his place in the Arsenal team

Many Gooners are keeping an eye on Thomas Partey to see if he will stay or go.

On a good day, the Ghanaian international is the best holding midfielder in the world. Many were surprised to learn that he was leaving Arsenal, considering his absence in the past had always left the Gunners worried about their engine room.

I bet some Emirates faithful would love Partey to stay, and it is in the same breath as these optimistic fans that Kasim Adams (Partey’s national teammate) feels the Arsenal man still has plenty to offer Arteta’s project and should stay and fight for his place in the team. The Black Star defender noted that Partey should be left to join whichever club he wants, with Saudi Arabian and Italian teams fighting for his services, but advised his compatriot to stay at the Emirates, saying on MX24 TV, as quoted by 3news, “Sometimes you cannot advise someone to choose a club because if doesn’t pan out well, you will be to blame.

“We will just stay back and let him choose if he wants to stay. If he wants to stay at Arsenal, I think it’s a top club. They are going to play in the Champions League as well as other competitions, so even though they have signed new players, those players cannot play in all the games in the competitions.

“For me, I believe in him. I know he is a good player. When he tunes his mind that he wants to play and train, he will play for sure, even if they have other players there.

“We don’t have to rush him that much to choose a club that he does not feel like choosing. When he wants to go, we will pray and wish him the best because he is one of us.”

Kasim Adams may be correct, but I believe Partey will go for a different reason than not being able to provide what Arteta’s midfield requires. I wish he stays. Imagine an Arsenal with Rice and Partey as midfield choices; they could be dominant.

You know it makes sense Thomas!

Sam P

Waiting For Declan!!! – Dublin Arsenal Supporters 22/23 ARSENAL MID-SUMMER REVIEW

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…