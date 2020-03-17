Thomas Partey alternatives Arsenal could sign if they miss out on Atletico Madrid star

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Atletico’s Madrid’s Thomas Partey in recent months

Thomas Partey has reportedly impressed Mikel Arteta and the Spaniard is keen to get him to sign on. However, Arsenal faces tough competition for his signature, here are some alternatives if the club fails to sign him:

Marcel Brozovic

The Croatian was close to moving to the Premier League when Jose Mourinho was Manchester United’s manager and he remains one of the best midfielders in Europe at the moment.

He is worth £54 million, but Arsenal would be getting a top-quality player if they sign him.

Geoffrey Kondogbia

At 27, Kondogbia is no longer a young player but he seems to have found some stability at Valencia.

He has played 24 games this season and remains one of the most indispensable players at the Mestalla. He is valued at just £25 million, I believe he would thrive under Mikel Arteta.

Abdoulaye Doucouré

Doucoure has emerged as one of the most underrated midfielders in the Premier League. He has shone this season at Watford and it seems only a matter of time before he joins a bigger Premier League club.

If Watford gets relegated, Arsenal has to do all they can to sign him.

Thomas Delaney

Delaney won five league crowns in Denmark before moving to Borussia Dortmund where he has continued to impress.

He has played just nine games for the Germans this season, but I think he can become a big player under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal would be in the market trying to solve their problems with limited funds, any of these midfielders can represent bargain buys for us.