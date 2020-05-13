Thomas Partey Arsenal transfer backed by Ghana team-mate

Thomas Partey Arsenal transfer speculation won’t die down.

Thomas Partey has been backed for a potential transfer to Arsenal by his Ghana international team-mate Kasim Nuhu.

Partey has been linked with Arsenal by the Telegraph and others recently, and there’s no doubt this would be an exciting move for us if we could pull it off.

Of course, one imagines this won’t be the easiest deal to get through as other top clubs might also be in for the talented 26-year-old, but it seems Nuhu believes he’d do well to make the move to the Emirates Stadium.

“Atletico Madrid is a very good club so he is playing one of the biggest clubs in the world and Arsenal are also one of the biggest,” Nuhu told TV3, as quoted by the Metro.

“For me, it is his decision because playing for Atletico Madrid is the same as playing for Arsenal.

“The two teams always make the same category in the league, fighting for the third and fourth place to play in Champions League.

“But as we all know the Premier League is the best league in the world so if he joins Arsenal I will be happy for him.”

Let’s hope Partey takes on board what his international colleague says about his future, as he’d be such a significant upgrade on all of our other midfield options right now.

It’s clear we need to improve on the likes of Granit Xhaka after this disappointing season and Partey could be just what we need.