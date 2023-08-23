Thomas Partey deserves respect for bouncing back to his best this season

Some articles are worth repeating.

While I’m worried Mikel Arteta might be over complicating his tactics, for the second week in a role he asked Thomas Partey to start at right back and to time when to step into midfield.

It takes incredible trust from a manager for a player to do this, knowing when he should be in defence and when to move into the middle of the pitch.

His peers rely on that footballing intelligence to alter their positions, so if Partey gets it wrong, the whole system falls apart.

After Nottm Forest targeted our right side, some Gooners thought that Partey would resume his old DM self at Selhurst Park, but we had actually experimented with him in his current position in the last couple of last season’s fixtures.

I was very critical of the midfielder in the title run in. One of the few experienced players we have, he let down a young dressing room, crippled by the fear of failure.

The 30-year-old was so bad he was dropped.

If I highlight when a player is not playing well it’s only correct, I point out when the opposite happens.

Possibly motivated by his demotion last campaign, the Ghana international has started with a focus in our first two matches.

Whether it’s rumours that he wants to leave or gossip off the pitch, I don’t think he’s been given enough credit for being our best talent so far this season.

On Monday, he won possession back with strength, positional sense was fantastic, and he chipped a couple of delicious balls.

Yet it was the small details that were apparent.

Information you might take for granted, but matter when you are grinding out a win.

Partey was talking …. Communicating with the officials when he felt Eze dived, ordering around his teammates when we defended out a 1-0 lead.

This was the leader in April and May, and while it’s easier to show character In August it shouldn’t be dismissed.

Arsenal need a good Partey.

They need players to step up and lead.

We got our Partey back.

Dan

