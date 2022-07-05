Paulo Dybala had been expected to join Inter Milan on a free transfer, but Arsenal and Manchester United could step up and take notice after CEO Giuseppe Marotta played down his potential arrival.

The Argentine forward is now a free agent, after his Juventus contract came to an end at the end of June, and his next club now appears less and less certain as time goes by.

He had been thought of as close to a move to the San Siro, but after the arrivals of Romelu Lukaku, Joaquin Correa and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, they are currently stacked for options in attack.

Marotta has confirmed that his side is and was on their list of potential signings, but that they have ‘already completed our attack’.

Inter CEO Marotta: “Dybala’s part of the free agent players available on the market – he’s and he was one of the opportunities, but we’ve already completed our attack with very good players”. 🔵🇦🇷 #Dybala Dybala-Inter deal, been in stand-by for one month now. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 5, 2022

Both Arsenal and Manchester United are still believed to be on the hunt for attacking additions to their squad, and have both been linked with a move for his signature in recent months.

Dybala would be a great option to have, playing either as the main outlet in attack or as creator, and while he has his injury problems, he still brings plenty when fit.

I would love to see him join, as he definitely ranks as a different option to have, and one who has real superstar ability that cannot be taught.

