Thomas Partey expected to play for Ghana despite injury worries

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is expected to play on Tuesday when Ghana take on Nicaragua, despite suffering with an injury.

The 27 year-old has struggled with numerous injuries since joining from Atletico Madrid back in summer 2020, and has only been limited to four appearances so far this term.

While he still joined up with his international squad for the break, fears were intensified when he was forced to withdraw before kick-off against Brazil yesterday, but it has since been claimed that he was just feeling a little discomfort and he should be back in action come Tuesday.

Update on 🇬🇭Thomas Partey A member of the Black Stars medical team has confirmed to me Partey's exclusion was only precautionary. Partey felt uncomfortable around his knee and was advised to pull out .He should be ready for Tuesday's game.#JoySports pic.twitter.com/Aa7w1JOTEi — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) September 23, 2022

While this is supposed to be good news, hearing that he still has discomfort in his knee hardly fills me with confidence he will remain fit for our upcoming clashes with Tottenham and Liverpool, and hearing that he should be in action in the coming days for Ghana gives me mixed feelings altogether.

For now, we will hope for more good news from his upcoming fixture with Nicaragua, and hope he he can be ready when we need him.

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta talks about Granit Xhaka, Fabio Vieira and Arsenal’s improvement since last year…

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids