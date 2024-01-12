Thomas Partey hands Arsenal a major fitness boost

Thomas Partey is set to provide Arsenal with a boost as he is scheduled to return to action this month. The Ghanaian midfielder, who has been dealing with injuries, has been sidelined since October, causing him to miss the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Initially, when Partey was not named in the Ghana squad for AFCON, it seemed his return to action might take more time. Arsenal has been coping without him, but his imminent return will be a positive development for the team.

The Daily Mail reports that Partey is set to return to action this month, which will come as good news for Arsenal. As the team is currently on a short winter break, his return to full training and playing will be welcomed when they resume their fixtures.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey might be injury-prone, but he remains one of our most important players and it is great to have him in our squad.

Having him back in the team this month could significantly improve our results because he is the best holding midfielder in the squad.

But we do not have to rush him back and must be sure he is ready to go before we play him.

