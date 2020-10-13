Thomas Partey international teammate praises his quality

Tariqe Fosu has recently been called up to the Ghanaian national team and he is full of praise for the quality of new Arsenal signing, Thomas Partey.

Fosu was in the Ghana squad for the recent international matches and he got to share the national team camp with top Ghanaian players like Andre Ayew and Thomas Partey.

The 24-year-old Brentford star admitted that he didn’t know much about the players before joining them in the national team set up.

He was, however, left impressed by their quality after training with them in the national team.

“I didn’t know, I didn’t know them [Partey, Andre and Jordan] to be fair [personally before joining camp], I just knew of them,” Fosu said when asked about his first experience with the fellow England-based trio, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) official website reports.

“And it feels good to play with these top-quality players and for me, I am very happy to be part of a team with top players.

“It’s good and now I think I have got to know them pretty much over this period of time and I am sure I will learn a lot from them and I can add it to my game.”

Partey signed for Arsenal just hours before the transfer window was to close, but he hasn’t trained with his new teammates yet.

He will return from the international break this week and Arsenal’s fans will be hoping that he gets the team to the level of performance that they have been lacking for a long time now.