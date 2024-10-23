Thomas Partey is a bright spark in Arsenal’s tepid win over Shakhtar

Partey looking back to his best after dropping an impressive performance in both midfield and defense against Shakhtar!

Arsenal got back to winning ways relatively comfortably in the Champions League last night which meant that we climbed up to 4th on the log with 7 points accumulated in 3 games so far. As comfortable as the win might have been, we gooners would have expected more against a side that was stuck in 27th in the table before the clash.

We lacked any real level of intensity especially in the second period which culminated in the penalty miss from Leandro Trossard in the 77th minute, you cannot help but blame our growing injury list for this with Calafiori also making that list with what looked like a serious injury last night. With that said however, there’re still some positives to take away from the win besides the three points obviously, with Martinelli’s man of the match performance being one of them however The one that has got me and many other gooners excited was the performance of Thomas Partey.

After that display we’re close to seeing him at his absolute best again, with his physicality and passing being at their shining best against Shakhtar. even after he switched to right-back for the second half, he still continued his impressive display from the first half with his ball carrying abilities being on show for that second half. He looks fitter and better than ever which is a big plus to our midfield and general hopes for the season ahead because of how important these sort of players are to a team.

With his contract expiring at the end of the season, he surely is playing his way into a contract extension if he continues to drop impressive displays like this on a consistent basis. Liverpool coming up next and our hope will be that he can continue to show consistency by dropping another fine display against the league leaders on Sunday!

What would you all rate Partey’s display out of a 10 against Shakhtar Donetsk?!

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…