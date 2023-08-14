Thomas Partey is back to his best for Arsenal – despite a positional change

Partey’s new position was a positive start by Dan Smith

Having been concerned how much he declined in the title run in (eventually dropped), especially given he’s one of our few experienced players, it’s only right I point out when Thomas Partey does well.

You sense in terms of his Arsenal career, he needed Saturday?

It’s funny how we all interpret a game in different ways. That’s fine, the sport is meant to be made up of various opinions.

Some Gooners were strangely disappointed we only beat Notts Forest 2-1. That arrogance is a debate for another day.

I do understand that if you want to find a reason why we got a bit sloppy in the second half (and you should just be satisfied with the three points) then Partey is the easy target.

Simply because he started out of position as our right back who would time when to step into midfield. It meant the visitors often targeted his side.

With little affect by the way.

Their goal came from us being caught on the break from our own set piece. That’s not one person’s fault.

Apart from that one moment, I don’t recall Ramsdale having to have made a save, before or after.

The observation that White had to keep coming across to help is the whole point of the system and why White was picked and not Gabriel.

Now let me stress, I’m not a fan of the hybrid formation and my fear is Arteta is over-complicating matters, which will cost him in the bigger matches.

You got a right back stepping into midfield, a centreback then goes to right back, so your left back comes into the middle and then two number 10’s floating.

I do respect though that tactically you need to have a footballing brain to be trusted to essentially play two roles in one game.

Our manager clearly feels Partey has the intelligence to do that.

There were a couple of times he won possession back, strode forward and was so strong his opponent fell over.

That was the Partey in the first half of last season.

While I’m not surehis current role should be a permanent one, it was great to see Partey back to his best.

Dan

