Thomas Partey is back to his best for Arsenal – despite a positional change

Partey’s new position was a positive start by Dan Smith
Having been concerned how much he declined in the title run in (eventually dropped), especially given he’s one of our few experienced players, it’s only right I point out when Thomas Partey does well.
You sense in terms of his Arsenal career, he needed Saturday?
It’s funny how we all interpret a game in different ways. That’s fine, the sport is meant to be made up of various opinions.
Some Gooners were strangely disappointed we only beat Notts Forest 2-1. That arrogance is a debate for another day.
I do understand that if you want to find a reason why we got a bit sloppy in the second half (and you should just be satisfied with the three points) then Partey is the easy target.
Simply because he started out of position as our right back who would time when to step into midfield. It meant the visitors often targeted his side.
With little affect by the way.
Their goal came from us being caught on the break from our own set piece. That’s not one person’s fault.
Apart from that one moment, I don’t recall Ramsdale having to have made a save, before or after.
The observation that White had to keep coming across to help is the whole point of the system and why White was picked and not Gabriel.
Now let me stress, I’m not a fan of the hybrid formation and my fear is Arteta is over-complicating matters, which will cost him in the bigger matches.
You got a right back stepping into midfield, a centreback then goes to right back, so your left back comes into the middle and then two number 10’s floating.
I do respect though that tactically you need to have a footballing brain to be trusted to essentially play two roles in one game.
Our manager clearly feels Partey has the intelligence to do that.
There were a couple of times he won possession back, strode forward and was so strong his opponent fell over.
That was the Partey in the first half of last season.
While I’m not surehis current role should be a permanent one, it was great to see Partey back to his best.
Dan
I really liked to watch the way he changed his direction when being surrounded by the opponents. Only elite CDMs can do it without getting caught
WHY ON EARTH WOULD YOU CHANGE SOMETHING THAT IS WORKING, PARTEY!!!!!!!!!!!. Leave him to do what he is best at and stop meddling with the thing that is needed, a strong midfield. If Arteta and ALL his coaches can not see that Rice and Partey in midfield doing their thing is the best thing for Arsenal, we are in touble.
I understand that many people were disappointed with the tactics Arteta used. Words such as tinkering were used by some fans. Yet last season many were complaining that there was no variation in play by Arteta. Using a different approach even if it wasn’t without fault,was positive in the sense that Arteta has learnt from last season and is willing to use different tactics for different opponents. Last season one of the complaints was that we struggled against teams with organized low blocks such as Forest. I think the tactics Arteta used were relatively successful until the second half. It is possible that the change at LB when Timber got injured affected the play dynamics. I don’t expect Partey to play that role next game. Gabriel will likely come in and White will be back at RB. One of Partey,Rice and Havertz likely will start from the bench,unless Havertz starts as the number 9 like in the community shield.
Partey change in position was due to the lack of forward passes by our (always pass sideways) defensive back line. //This gave us more positive play, although the passing still needs to move a bit quicker, they did however have the lions share of the possession.// Arsenal still lack that central defender with a bit of quick acceleration, to counter both the in swinging ball from set pieces and the over the top counter pass that leaves our high back line chasing back. Our defenders are a bit too slow to accelerate from a standing position. Arsenal need to correct this chink in their armour.
The trouble was, Partey faded like the rest of the team in the second half, I am not a fan of Partey playing right back, it is not needed. Find your strongest eleven and let them gel, have a good backup when rest is needed, all this I want Arsenal to be unpredictable by Arteta may not work, and in the second half, we were very predictable. Partey and Rice need to develop a partnership and an understanding and that will not work if they are being played at different positions. Palace away will be a difficult game
Not sure about the rest of you, but i am still not 100 % confident with our defence.//Arsenals next purchase should be a fast young central defender that can accelerate back from a high line possition. Players may however need to be sold before this can happen.
Having just watched the game am hoping this right back position is a one off for the world class player.
It’s not that Partey plays bad far from it but you don’t want to have the 30 year old player doing so much work.
You need mobile and younger players to cover that much grounds, these types of task will leads to injuries.
A keep saying Arsenal in need for another powerful midfielder.
Its the second game running there is a massive drop off when the recently sign Timber exited the pitch.