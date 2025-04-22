Thomas Partey is being tempted to leave Europe for one last big payday

Thomas Partey appears to be heading towards the exit at Arsenal at the conclusion of the current season, with no indication that the club intends to offer him a contract extension, as reported by Football Insider.

The Ghanaian midfielder has experienced a turbulent spell at the Emirates, having struggled with persistent injuries throughout the first four years of his deal. However, this season has seen a remarkable turnaround in his fitness and form. Partey has been available consistently and has become one of the first names on the team sheet under Mikel Arteta.

Notably, his versatility has also been on display, with strong performances even when deployed as a right back. His contribution has been vital in helping Arsenal reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League and maintain their position in the Premier League.

Despite his significant impact this term, Partey is set to become a free agent in the summer, and there has been little suggestion from the club that a new deal is being considered. Given his influence and reliability this season, many would argue that his form merits an extension. Nevertheless, Arsenal appear to be focusing on the future, possibly aiming to refresh the squad with younger talent in the midfield.

Amid uncertainty surrounding his future in North London, Partey is reportedly contemplating a move away from European football. The report suggests that he is being tempted by a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia and is now open to the possibility. With his current contract nearing its end, he is said to be aware that his next deal is likely to be the most financially rewarding of his career before retirement.

While Partey has proven his value this season, if the club identifies a younger long-term replacement, allowing him to move on may be a strategic decision. His contributions have been commendable, and whether he stays or departs, he has played an important role in Arsenal’s 2024/25 campaign.