Thomas Partey is proud to follow in footsteps on Invincibles

Thomas Partey has explained how proud he is to follow in the footsteps of Arsenal club legends such as the Invincibles of 2004.

That famous season is getting further and further in our living memories, but is one that will never be forgotten.

Fast forward 16 years later and the amazing achievement is still spoken about even to this day and why shouldn’t it be?

It was an achievement and should forever be remembered and spoken about, while new deadline day signing Thomas Partey is just one of those people who remembers it like it was yesterday.

Thomas Partey grew up in Ghana watching Arsene Wenger’s team of 2003/04 and is excited to follow in the footsteps of many of his heroes. He stated when speaking to the Arsenal website: “I feel so great, excited {to be here}, it is something that makes me feel great, makes me feel important and it is a great feeling to be here.

“I have followed Arsenal for a long time. When we were young we used to watch so many games, when they had the Invincibles season in 2004, they were so great. That is when they won the hearts of so many people.

“There were a lot of great players [here at the club] before. Ian Wright was here, Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira, Pires, Bergkamp was one of the greatest, and that season was great.”

Although we know what Thomas is capable of, if he could help our current crop emulate the invincibles season, he too will join that list of legends he has mentioned that he used to watch. We know of course, that in this modern day and age of football, going a whole season unbeaten is nearly impossible. Yes, we know that Liverpool came within five games of doing so, but they faltered at the last minute.

If we can recreate it for our team now, the title stays in North London, although it is a tough ask no matter what happens, we will always be that FIRST and hopefully ONLY team to ever achieve such a feat. Here’s hoping hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman