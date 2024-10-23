Thomas Partey is worried about who will ‘step up’ to replace Saliba against Liverpool

According to Thomas Partey, against Liverpool, one player must stand up for Arsenal to get it right and win again. Things did not go as planned on Saturday, as our Gunners lost 2-0 to Bournemouth. They had to finish the game with ten men after William Saliba’s last-man tackle on Bournemouth attacker Evanilson in the 30th minute saw him red carded.

Saliba’s red card means he won’t be available when Arsenal play Liverpool next Sunday. The Frenchman’s absence against Liverpool is a significant loss for the Gunners. Arteta must choose his replacement from among his available defenders.

Ben White or Jurrien Timber are the front-runners to assume the RCB role against the Reds. Interestingly, Thomas Partey has issued a warning to whoever fills in for Saliba. The Ghana international recognises the importance of Saliba to the team and the need for whoever replaces him to step up significantly.

“He’s a massive player who we are going to miss and somebody has to step up,” the Arsenal midfielder said of Saliba’s suspension. “We have good defenders and the coach knows what he is going to do to help the team and also, any player who is there has to step in and try to give their best.”

“Yeah, it is up to us. We have to do it [show a reaction],” Partey said. “This is why we are here, we are professionals and we demand a lot from each other. So I think the next step is to bounce back.”

Arsenal must just beat Liverpool to keep their title chances high. It goes without saying that how they handle Saliba’s absence will provide a clear indication of their title credentials. They have demonstrated their ability to perform effectively without Martin Odegaard; now, they must replicate this performance and excel defensively without Saliba, a feat they can only achieve if whoever replaces him steps up significantly.

Darren N

