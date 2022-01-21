Thomas Partey issues public apology to Arsenal fans

Partey issues public apology to Arsenal fans

Things were already going bad for Arsenal. They were two-nil down against Jurgen Klopp’s men when Thomas Partey received a second booking.

The red card shown to the Ghanaian means that he will miss the Premier League home game against Burnley on Sunday.

After somehow managing to avoid missing a single league game for the Gunners due to his participation in AFCON, how ironical it is that when he’s here, Partey won’t be able to feature?

If you ask me, it’s an Arsenal thing. *gives a thumbs up*

Thomas Partey misses no Premier League games while away at AFCON, comes back, plays 15 minutes and will now miss the Burnley game. — arseblog (@arseblog) January 20, 2022

After his naivety, the former Atletico Madrid man immediately took to Instagram to issue a public apology to the Arsenal fans.

Partey was critical of himself on his social media handle

On his Insta story the midfielder said, “Am responsible for anything that happened and will take all the critiques, I should be more intelligent not to get in a challenge already booked.” He’s certainly right there.

The 28-year-old continued, “But this is my personality, I like to fight for every ball. I love this club and I love my country, even though things sometimes don’t happen how I wanted.”

Thomas Partey is the 14th player to be sent off for Arsenal under Mikel Arteta. That’s at least six more red cards than any other Premier League side since his appointment. 🛁 pic.twitter.com/RuvpEw1XnB — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 20, 2022

“I would continue to work harder and make things right. I came back with the mentality to make myself available for team to get to the final, but it did not happen as planned.”

I am not happy with what happened yesterday: Partey

“I will continue to give my all on the field of play because this is my life, and this is what I chose to do. Am not happy with all that happened yesterday and at the AFCON, but I understand only with hard work things will change.”

Thomas Partey on his Instagram. pic.twitter.com/XpvMVu6li7 — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) January 21, 2022

“So, I’ll continue to work hard to change this.” He ended with a humble ‘thanks.’

This makes it clear that the combative midfielder is not just a good player, but a good human being too who cares about his club and country.

After going out of the EFL Cup, Mikel Arteta’s men have only one target now: to finish in the Champions League places.

And Partey will be one of his team’s front faces for their fight to do just that.

Yash Bisht

Arteta discusses Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool, our lack of players and our red card record