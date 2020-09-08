Thomas Partey might scupper a move to Arsenal this summer

The Athletic has revealed that Thomas Partey can actually scupper his move to Arsenal this summer even if the Gunners manage to reach an agreement with Atletico Madrid.

The midfielder has emerged as Mikel Arteta’s top transfer target as the Spaniard bolsters his team ahead of the new season.

Atletico Madrid is unwilling to sell and they have told Arsenal that they will have to pay his 50 million euros release clause if they are serious about signing him.

The north Londoners have tried their best to get the deal done and they even proposed a player swap but it was turned down and they were referred back to his release clause.

There is still time for both teams to find a middle ground, however, the report claims that the midfielder can spoil the move.

This is because it claims that the Ghanaian has a high salary expectation ahead of the transfer.

Arsenal doesn’t have all the money in the world and they are already struggling to offload their highest earner, Mesut Ozil.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is expected to be handed a new mega-money deal as well, if Partey makes a high salary demand, the Gunners might simply back out of the negotiations.