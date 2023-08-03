Thomas Partey must start the season as first choice ahead of Declan Rice

Why Mikel Arteta Should Choose Partey Over Rice at the Beginning of the Premier League Season

As Arsenal approach the start of the Premier League season, manager Mikel Arteta faces a crucial decision in the midfield department. The arrivals of Kai Havertz and Declan Rice have added depth and quality to the squad, but determining the best midfield combination remains a challenge.

While both players possess immense potential, it might be wiser for Arteta to opt for Thomas Partey over Rice at the beginning of the season to maintain continuity and ensure a smoother transition.

One key factor that favors Partey’s selection is his familiarity with Arsenal’s system. Having spent a few seasons with the Gunners, the Ghanaian midfielder has already established chemistry with his teammates and showcased his exceptional abilities on numerous occasions.

Despite facing some dips in form, the 30-year-old’s performances have been commendable, earning the trust of both fans and the coaching staff.

On the other hand, Rice is a new addition to the Gunners squad and will need time to adapt to Arteta’s tactics and playing style. Even though his hefty price tag might create expectations, it is vital to remember that a player’s worth should not solely determine their position in the starting lineup.

Arteta should prioritize selecting players based on their form, fitness, and how well they fit into the team’s tactical structure.

Furthermore, starting both Havertz and Rice in the midfield might not be ideal for Arsenal at this stage. Introducing two new players to the system simultaneously may disrupt the team’s cohesion, leading to potential challenges in understanding each other’s movements on the field. As Havertz takes up the vacancy left by Granit Xhaka’s departure, Arteta should focus on integrating Rice into the team gradually.

Thomas Partey’s impressive pre-season performances also reinforces his case for starting at the beginning of the campaign. His displays have demonstrated his readiness for the upcoming challenges, and his understanding of existing players should not be overlooked.

The former Atletico Madrid man’s ability to control the midfield and contribute both defensively and offensively makes him an essential asset for Arteta’s side.

In conclusion, while both Kai Havertz and Declan Rice bring immense talent and promise to the Emirates Stadium, Mikel Arteta should consider starting Thomas Partey at the beginning of the Premier League season. Partey’s familiarity with the team’s system, previous performances, and solid pre-season form make him a reliable and consistent choice.

It is crucial for the Gunners boss to prioritize team cohesion and integration, which is why gradually introducing Rice into the lineup might be more beneficial in the long run. With Partey leading the midfield, especially at the start of the season, Arsenal can maintain continuity and build a strong foundation for a successful campaign in the Premier League.

Writer – Yash Bisht

