Thomas Partey now linked to be transferred to Saudi Arabia in January

Every day, a new report emerges to fuel the fire of Thomas Partey’s rumored departure from Arsenal in the January transfer window.

The most recent is that two Saudi Arabian clubs have identified him as a winter transfer target.

According to Tuttojuve, Al-Ettifaq and Al Ahli are both interested in adding Thomas Partey to their squads. They go on to state that Arsenal might pocket £35 million for the Ghana international to join one of these Saudi teams.

Partey has only made four Premier League appearances this season, the most recent of which was a cameo in Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Manchester City. There’s no use in having a good player but not being able to use him, and to make matters worse, you’re still paying him £200,000 per week.

Unfortunately, it appears that his (Partey’s) time at Arsenal has come to an end. Charles Watts recently implied that Arsenal would have sold him for the right price last summer; well, £35 million in the winter is a good price to agree to his leaving.

That fee may be useful if Arsenal wants to sign another great central midfielder like Douglas Luiz or Ruben Neves, as well as a top striker like Ivan Toney or Dusan Vlahovic.

Apart from the two Saudi sides, Juve is also said to be interested in Partey. All in all, everything suggests that the ex-Atletico Madrid man is on his way out of Arsenal.

Darren N

