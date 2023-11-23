Thomas Partey now linked to be transferred to Saudi Arabia in January

Every day, a new report emerges to fuel the fire of Thomas Partey’s rumored departure from Arsenal in the January transfer window.
The most recent is that two Saudi Arabian clubs have identified him as a winter transfer target.
According to Tuttojuve, Al-Ettifaq and Al Ahli are both interested in adding Thomas Partey to their squads. They go on to state that Arsenal might pocket £35 million for the Ghana international to join one of these Saudi teams.
Partey has only made four Premier League appearances this season, the most recent of which was a cameo in Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Manchester City. There’s no use in having a good player but not being able to use him, and to make matters worse, you’re still paying him £200,000 per week.
Unfortunately, it appears that his (Partey’s) time at Arsenal has come to an end. Charles Watts recently implied that Arsenal would have sold him for the right price last summer; well, £35 million in the winter is a good price to agree to his leaving.
That fee may be useful if Arsenal wants to sign another great central midfielder like Douglas Luiz or Ruben Neves, as well as a top striker like Ivan Toney or Dusan Vlahovic.
Apart from the two Saudi sides, Juve is also said to be interested in Partey. All in all, everything suggests that the ex-Atletico Madrid man is on his way out of Arsenal.
Darren N
Arsenal must come to the fact that Parteys time at arsenal has come to an end and that is not helped again with is constant injuries the £50m given to Edu and Arteta to sign players is not enough so if £35m bid is given for Partey arsenal should/must agree and cut the loses that will give us £85m to work on and probably that will be enough to get us a good striker whether it will be Toney,Sesko or Vlahovic or Watkins that i leave it to Edu and Arteta, when it comes to midfield we have enough cover Declan Rice ,Jorginho,Havertz and Odegaard as well as players who can also step in if needed eg Zinchenko,Kiwior and Ben White.
Very interesting development if this is true, Arsenal is yet to get a hand on some of these Saudis money, many clubs have so why not us now.
They are the most likely to pay the £30 mil plus for the world class player.
From a story receive which has legs Arsenal am told only has their eye on one midfielder and its Douglass Luiz, very interesting times ahead.
If Partey leaves us in the next January window for whatever transfer fee that the club decided to collect for his leaving us. Hopefully it will be a big fee. But honestly for his rare peculiar top quality. I don’t want to see Thomas Partey leave us Arsenal but continues to remain with us at least for the next 2 seasons.
But if Arteta has decided to part companionship with him due to his injury problem. What can I say other than to take it on the chin and try to move on.
Arsenal will definitely replace Thomas Partey with a new top quality holding midfielder signing in the January winding if he Partey does leave us next January. But if it will be Douglas that they will in January as replacement to Partey, I can’t say. But hopefully they will a equal or better top quality to him as replacement.
