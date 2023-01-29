Thomas Partey numbers make it clear that Arsenal need a top class backup

Ideal argument for a transfer: Four defeats for Arsenal this season – four games that Partey is missing!

If anyone is still wondering why Arsenal need to sign a new midfielder, look at Thomas Partey’s numbers. The Ghanaian defensive midfielder, who in the four times his team has been defeated this season in all competitions, was not on the pitch himself!

Arsenal put in an excellent first half performance against Manchester City at the Etihad, with the Gunners reading the home side’s game perfectly and containing them to the absolute limit.

They conceded no real chances, apart from an excellent shot from outside the area from Kevin De Bruyne, while they had their moments, with Tomiyasu, Nketiah and Trossard failing to score the first goal of the Mikel Arteta era at Etihad.

However, things are completely different in the second part and the main reason for this is Thomas Partey’s change. The Ghanaian is the absolute “boss” in the key midfield area for Arsenal. He has played in every game in this season’s Premier League, except for the one against Manchester United, has not been beaten in any game that Granit Xhaka has been alongside him and was performing superbly until a knock to the ribs occurred.

He was substituted at the break, Lokonga took his place and that’s how Arsenal started to lose control of the game, which eventually resulted in their 4th defeat in all competitions this season. All of these, which have taken place in as many different institutions, have one thing in common.

This game is a fine example of Thomas Partey's influence on Arsenal. — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) January 27, 2023

When the final result was decided, Thomas Partey was not on the pitch! Shall we take them one by one? First defeat against Manchester United, in the 6th round of the Premier League. Partey didn’t play a minute.

Second defeat, away from home against Eindhoven. The Ghanaian entered the game when his team was already losing 1-0. Third unsuccessful result, this one in the League Cup at Emirates against Brighton. He also did not play. And it comes down to a 1-0 loss to Manchester City in the FA Cup round of 32, where he went out at half-time and we were level.

Arsenal lost 4 games all season. United (A) – Partey didn’t play PSV (A) – Partey came on when losing 1-0 Brighton (H) – Partey didn’t play Man City (A) – Partey went off HT when it was 0-0 He’s a great player but the alternatives are nowhere near the level required. — Sash ~ (@ltarsenal) January 27, 2023

The definition of… necessary, highlighting once again how good Arsenal are with him and how important an addition to that position would be in the next 3 days!

Dimitris Manakos

