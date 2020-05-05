Thomas Partey has revealed he wants a move to the Emirates.

We could all do with some positive Arsenal transfer news to keep us going at the moment, and there’s been a hugely exciting update on the Thomas Partey transfer saga.

The Atletico Madrid midfielder is reported to have told friends he’s ready to seal a move to the Emirates Stadium and hopes a deal can be struck, according to the Telegraph.

This saga really seems to be gathering pace, with Partey stories simply not going away at the moment, with the Ghana international certainly looking a tempting and realistic target for us.

As noted by the Telegraph, Partey has a release clause of just £45million, which would make him an absolute bargain, even if our finances are likely to take a hit during the coronavirus crisis.

It’s also a big compliment that a player of Partey’s calibre seems particularly keen to join us in our current state, with Atletico certainly far more competitive at the higher level than we’ve been in recent times.

If we can lure the 26-year-old to north London it could be a real game-changer for us as we surely need to improve our midfield if we are to return to being serious title contenders any time soon.