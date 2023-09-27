Thomas Partey recovery better than expected and is close to his Arsenal return

Injuries are attempting to hold Arsenal back and have been getting steadily worse since Jurrien Timber pulled up with an ACL injury on the first day of the season. We’ve been missing Thomas Partey’s services for weeks as well and we are in danger of dropping away from the title race as the injury list builds up.

Fortunately, some encouraging news concerning his journey to recovery has just dropped.We’ve got some encouraging news concerning our injury situation, including the progress of our midfield general,

Partey, who is recovering from a groin injury he picked up in training. According to the Daily Mail, the Ghanaian international could be back in action sooner than expected.The 30-year-old has been out with a groin injury since August and was expected to return after the international break when we face our London rivals Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

However, his recovery has gone well, and there is hope that he will be back in action soon.

Who knows? He might be available when we play Manchester City before the international break. Partey’s comeback might be hugely beneficial to us; we could use his presence at midfield to relieve the pressure on our midfield while we also wait for Declan Rice’s recovery, who was unable to complete the North London derby owing to a back ailment.

Partey’s early injury return is undoubtedly a boost to our hopes of winning the Premier League in 2023–24. As we continue to compete, he is another good option for our squad.

Daniel O

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…