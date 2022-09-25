Thomas Partey returns to London for assessment after another injury problem

Thomas Partey arrived at Arsenal from Atletico amid great fanfare a couple of seasons ago, and it was touted that the Ghanaian would be the midfield general that the Gunners have needed for many many years, but sadly things have not gone too well for the 29 year-old since arriving at the Emirates.

In his first season at Arsenal, he only managed 24 starts across all comptitions with a never ending litany of injuries, which meant he spent more time on the treatment table than on the pitch.

Last season was not much better, with Arteta trying to manage his fitness, and he only started in another 24 games, and we started to see a pattern developing….

This season, despite fans begging Arteta to buy a good backup midfielder, we yet again started the season with Xhaka, Partey and Elneny, and we all know how that went…

This season Partey started just 4 games before suffering a recurrence of his injury, but Ghana still called him up for their games with Brazil and Nicaragua, and this has now been reported by the official Ghana FA website.

Does it look like Arsenal fans will simply have accept that Partey will miss most of this season as well?