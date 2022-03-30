Thomas Partey sends his Ghana side to the World Cup with crucial goal

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey scored the opening goal of Ghana’s 1-1 draw with Nigeria last night, with his side then qualifying for the World Cup on away goals.

The midfielder has a fine record for his international side, and added his third goal of the qualifying campaign to seal his side’s passage into the upcoming World Cup competition in Qatar.

He scored just 10 minutes into play to give his side the lead on the night, knowing that would mean that Nigeria would need to win the game inside 90 minutes to reach the finals in December, and while they did draw level from the penalty spot half-way through the opening 45 minutes, it wasn’t to be.

The win was marred by violence after the full-time whistle however, with fans storming the pitch resulting in the death of one of the officials, CAF Doping Officer Dr Kabungo, whose death is yet to be explained.

Nigeria will likely find some harsh punishments for their failure to secure the safety of the players and officials in the stadium.

