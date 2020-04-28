Arsenal handed Thomas Partey transfer boost following talks over £43m-rated star

Arsenal continue to be linked with Thomas Partey.

There have been a lot of mixed messages coming out of the Thomas Partey to Arsenal transfer saga, but the latest reports sound positive.

According to Ghanaian journalist Rahman Osman, speaking to The AFC Bell, as translated by the Daily Express, it sounds like Partey is unhappy with current club Atletico Madrid and their latest contract offer to him.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal can take advantage of this situation, but the Express cite recent quotes from Partey’s father about talks with Arsenal taking place, with the 26-year-old midfielder also currently available for a release clause of just £43million.

Needless to say, Partey would be an immense signing for us so let’s hope we hear more positive developments in the coming weeks.

Midfield is an area of weakness in our squad and Mikel Arteta couldn’t wish for a better signing for a fairer price to give us the boost we need in that department.