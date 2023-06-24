Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Thomas Partey weighing up his options after mega-million offer from Saudi Arabia

It seems that there are reports suggesting that Arsenal may be open to allowing Thomas Partey to leave the club, even if they fail to sign Rice as a replacement. Partey, who joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in 2020, has attracted interest from Saudi Arabia, particularly from Al Ahli, Al Nassr and Al Khaleej. According to various reports, Arsenal has given Partey permission to explore a move to the Saudi Pro League.

There are claims that Arsenal is even hopeful of making a profit on Partey, three years after his £45 million transfer. It is worth noting that Partey played a significant role for Arsenal last season as they came close to winning the Premier League. However, Arsenal may consider selling him this summer to raise funds for other transfers under manager Mikel Arteta.

If Partey were to move to Al Nassr, he would have the opportunity to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined the Saudi Pro League after leaving Manchester United. The arrival of Ronaldo and other top stars to the league has been facilitated by substantial financial offers made to players.

According to journalist Ibrahim Sannie Daara, founder of Ghanasoccernet, Partey has reportedly been offered a contract worth $200 million to play in the Saudi Pro League for two years. If he accepts the deal, it is said that he would earn an annual tax-free salary of $100 million over his time in the league.

However, with recent reports suggesting that the Gunners are now open to offloading the player, making this opportune offer from Saudi Arabia all the more significant.

In addition to the interest from Saudi clubs, Italian giants Juventus have also entered the race to secure Partey’s signature. With Arsenal looking to restructure their squad, the Serie A outfit sees an opportunity to bolster their midfield with the Ghanaian international’s talents.

The decision now lies in Partey’s hands as he weighs his options. A choice between a staggering financial package from Saudi Arabia and the prestige of joining a major club like Juventus will surely make his decision a challenging one.

