Thomas Partey’s Arsenal Future in Doubt as Saudi Clubs Close In

It is being reported on Twitter that a Saudi club is “closing an agreement” with Partey on personal terms for a potential transfer. This is potentially a significant development, as previous reports had suggested that Partey was not interested in a move to Saudi Arabia.

وفقاً للمعلومات التي لدي، نادي سعودي ينهي الاتفاق مع توماس بارتي حول الشروط الشخصية. — نواف العقيّل (@nawaf__oga) July 13, 2023

Partey has been linked with a move away from Arsenal for some time, with Juventus reportedly interested in signing him. However, the Serie A side have yet to make an official offer for the Ghanaian midfielder.

If Partey does leave, it was expected that he will join a top club in Europe. The midfielder has previously expressed his desire to play in the Champions League, and he would likely be able to achieve that goal by joining Juventus.

Despite this indication from Partey’s team that Juventus would be a favoured destination if he were to leave Arsenal, Al Ahli are still working to convince the midfielder to make the switch to Saudi Arabia. Al Khaleej are also interested. Right now Al Nassr are out of the race. https://t.co/aD9UDABvzW — James Benge (@jamesbenge) July 13, 2023

However, the Saudi clubs that are reportedly interested in Partey are reportedly willing to offer him a significant financial package. This could tempt the midfielder to move to the Middle East, even if he would prefer to stay in Europe.

🚨 Al-Ahli are still working to convince Thomas Partey to move to Saudi Arabia, despite indications from the player’s camp that Juventus would be his favoured destination if he were to leave Arsenal. Al Khaleej are also interested, but Al Nassr are out of the race. [@jamesbenge] pic.twitter.com/Ne1KB4Vse7 — afcstuff (@afcstuff) July 13, 2023

It remains to be seen what will happen with Partey’s future. However, the reports that a Saudi club is closing in on an agreement with him on personal terms suggest that his time at Arsenal could be coming to an end.

What does this mean for Arsenal?

If Partey leaves Arsenal, it would be a significant blow to the club. The midfielder has been a key player for the Gunners since joining the club in 2020. He is a versatile midfielder who can play in a variety of positions. He is also a good passer and dribbler, and he is strong in the tackle.

Partey’s departure would leave a big hole in Arsenal’s midfield. The club would need to find a replacement who is able to provide the same level of quality. However, it will be difficult to find a player on a par with Partey, and it will likely be expensive to sign a replacement.

What does this mean for Partey?

If Partey leaves Arsenal, he wants to join a club that is challenging for major trophies. Juventus are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they are always in contention for the Champions League. Partey would also be able to earn a significant salary at Juventus.

However, Partey would also be leaving Arsenal at a time when the club is on the upswing. The Gunners have qualified for the Champions League for the first time in six years, and they are looking to build on that success. Partey would be a big loss to Arsenal, and it would be a shame to see him leave the club at this stage.

But then again, it seems clear that Arsenal have top class (and younger) alternatives they are looking at, so maybe it will work out for the best for everyone if he moves away for one last big payday….

