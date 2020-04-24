Thomas Partey’s future dilemma revealed as Arsenal looks to sign him

Arsenal hasn’t been helped by the uncertainty surrounding the future of Thomas Partey. The Ghanaian has been one of the high profile players being linked with a move to the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta is targeting more bodies in his midfield as his team continues to struggle to dictate games.

Partey has developed into one of the finest box-to-box midfielders in the game and he is an important player at Atletico Madrid.

However, he seems to be underpaid by the Spaniards and Arsenal is hoping to tempt him away with better pay. The midfielder, however, is torn apart as he looks to sort out his future, according to the Express.

He is reportedly considering leaving the Wanda Metropolitano for another team but the Spaniards, who have helped him develop his career, also have a new offer on the table for him that would double his current take-home pay.

The Express also reckons that Arteta has targeted several midfielders and his desire to have Partey is because the Ghanaian could make Arsenal’s other midfielders better.

They further claim that the Spaniard hasn’t been impressed with the performances of Lucas Torreira and he could allow the Uruguayan to leave the Emirates to make room for a replacement.

Some bold claims made there by the Express, however, the idea of Torreira being sold to fund the acquisition of Partey does not seem so far fetched.