Thomas Partey’s performance at Spurs has given Arsenal a big dilemma…

Is it time to drop Thomas Partey and maybe let him go? by Shenel
I know this article will probably be controversial and raise eyebrows as I am sure a lot of my articles do, but here are my thoughts!
So, before last weekend‘s game against Spurs I was about to write an article on Thomas Partey and how it may be time that we looked into getting rid of him, but after his performance against Spurs it made me rethink things, although right now I am on the fence.
I thought this because he is slowly becoming one of those players that we just cannot seem to rely on, having been rather injury prone since his arrival.
And I initially thought to write the article based solely on how injury prone he has been since he has been at Arsenal, and how we know that he cannot go a whole season without being injured for a number of games.
Now, I hope that upon writing this article things change, in the way that he begins to be injury free and performing more like he did against Spurs, where he can get a number of games under his belt.
However, as we know with injuries and especially when it comes to Partey, he is not the best at staying fit and going through a run of games for us, as there is always some sort of niggling injury that he has. With where the club is now, and where they are looking to get to, we really need our players fit and firing as much as they can.
Right now, everything is good and looking rosy at our club as we sit pretty at the top of the table. It seems that confidence is high and the connection between the players and the fans and the club is at the best it’s been in a long long time, however we still have a World Cup to come, we still have the Europa league to play, as well as the FA Cup and Carabao Cup
And I’m not saying we can’t do it because you always have to remain positive, however as nice as it was to see Partey in the team on Saturday helping to boss the midfield, scoring a goal and helping lead us to a win and three points, is it wrong of me to believe we cannot rely on him to be that one constant we need in the team?
We obviously saw something in Partey to make us go after him and try to take him from Atletico Madrid, but and correct me if im wrong, which im sure some people will try to do, I do not recall Partey ever being this injury-prone when he was in Spain so why now?
And as nice as it is to see him have one good game so far, I cannot stop thinking about the fact that we just don’t know if he’s going to turn up for the next game or not, because of how injury prone he is, and as nice as it would be to sit here and say he’s not going to get injured I am sure he will, although I hope he proves me wrong.
Maybe my comments on getting rid of him is a bit harsh, but we should definitely go out there and get a replacement for him because it is better to be safe then sorry. If it happens that Partey remains injury free then competition for that place will be rife and may even push him to be better than we already know he is!
Gooners what do you think about Partey and his injuries?
Shenel Osman
@sh3n3l_
I don’t think there’s anyone better than Partey in the EPL when he’s fit. For me the Guy is world class and because of his injuries he’s a bit underrated.
Keep him at all costs and get an equal backup. Every team in the world has that guy that is injury prone but is always the difference when fit.
For me if he plays around 70% of the matches this season surely we are going places.
I fully agree with your comments. No one else is as good as a fit Partey in Holding Midfield.
Yes, we need to look for someone who possesses Partey’s abilities as a deep-midfield anchor. I wish the coaches can groom one of our promising midfielders into a good CDM, such as Sambi-Lokonga and Akinola
As you state towards the end of your article Shenel, we should not consider replacing Partey until we have an adequate replacement, and right now there is not even a glimmer of a decent alternative from within the squad or from outside.
Partey will have to see us through this season at least and I’m sure Arteta & Edu will have the situation as a priority from then forwards.
Partey is crucial to our season our win percentage is so high compared to when his missing, his injury record at Arsenal is poor but the guy when on it like Saturday is world class and to talk of selling him is ridiculous.
To be honest the latter part of your article is where really makes sense, the solution is quite simple get a proper back up for him because replacing him is almost impossible.
Right now the only Holding Midfielders that come close to his talent and ability is Rodri and Tchoumeni both of which are impossible to get, except Pep decides to do MA another solid.
Great when he is fit and turns up, but there’s the rub. Suggest we keep him and get a clone alongside, to cover us for when injured, note, a clone, not an understudy
“I I do not recall Partey ever being this injury-prone when he was in Spain so why now?”… Injuries don’t have timing, choice or are limited to individuals. Just like death they happen and that is it. It is like going to a funeral and stating you don’t recall the dead person ever being dead in his younger years. Get off that horse. What are you suggesting? What of Shaka who is never injured?
Partey is staying but cover for him is a problem
Sambi Lokonga probably has this season to show he can do it if not he needs to be replaced.
I don’t think we necessarily need or have to get rid of him. We should,however, get a player,preferably younger,with a similar skillset. Having a capable player with similar ability will lessen our over-reliance on him while also ensuring we have two very good players. In addition,they can share minutes thereby reducing injuries caused by wear and fatigue.
Sorry but Partey is fundamental to our title challenge and I doubt you could find even in the next 2-3 seasons, anyone who comes close to his complete skillset of ball retention and carrying, press resistance, btb coverage, passing and offensive thinking, and now…goal scoring! He’s a unique player even if he plays only 20 games a season. At AM he rarely played more than 60-70 minutes a game and it’s a slower league. If we play him longer you see his performance drops every game and that’s when he’s most at risk – he’s a big guy. He should only play once a week and for an hour each time REGARDLESS of the match situation. The more I see the more I think Sambi will never be the answer – it’s like watching Bambi running backwards. So we need to find possibly someone not as defensive as Partey but still press resistant and forward thinking to bring in. With Saliba and Gabriel at the back a defensive midfielder is not as critical as it was.
A fit Thomas Partey is as important as having Gabriel Jesus fit and playing. How the heck could you/would you think of selling him? He is the most important player in the team and when playing dominates the central midfield. Unspectacular but dominant. We desperately need ‘like for like’ cover for him. Lets hope he can stay fit till the new window comes and we get another ‘bossing’ midfield player.