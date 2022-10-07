Thomas Partey’s performance at Spurs has given Arsenal a big dilemma…

Is it time to drop Thomas Partey and maybe let him go? by Shenel

I know this article will probably be controversial and raise eyebrows as I am sure a lot of my articles do, but here are my thoughts!

So, before last weekend‘s game against Spurs I was about to write an article on Thomas Partey and how it may be time that we looked into getting rid of him, but after his performance against Spurs it made me rethink things, although right now I am on the fence.

I thought this because he is slowly becoming one of those players that we just cannot seem to rely on, having been rather injury prone since his arrival.

And I initially thought to write the article based solely on how injury prone he has been since he has been at Arsenal, and how we know that he cannot go a whole season without being injured for a number of games.

Now, I hope that upon writing this article things change, in the way that he begins to be injury free and performing more like he did against Spurs, where he can get a number of games under his belt.

However, as we know with injuries and especially when it comes to Partey, he is not the best at staying fit and going through a run of games for us, as there is always some sort of niggling injury that he has. With where the club is now, and where they are looking to get to, we really need our players fit and firing as much as they can.

Right now, everything is good and looking rosy at our club as we sit pretty at the top of the table. It seems that confidence is high and the connection between the players and the fans and the club is at the best it’s been in a long long time, however we still have a World Cup to come, we still have the Europa league to play, as well as the FA Cup and Carabao Cup

And I’m not saying we can’t do it because you always have to remain positive, however as nice as it was to see Partey in the team on Saturday helping to boss the midfield, scoring a goal and helping lead us to a win and three points, is it wrong of me to believe we cannot rely on him to be that one constant we need in the team?

We obviously saw something in Partey to make us go after him and try to take him from Atletico Madrid, but and correct me if im wrong, which im sure some people will try to do, I do not recall Partey ever being this injury-prone when he was in Spain so why now?

And as nice as it is to see him have one good game so far, I cannot stop thinking about the fact that we just don’t know if he’s going to turn up for the next game or not, because of how injury prone he is, and as nice as it would be to sit here and say he’s not going to get injured I am sure he will, although I hope he proves me wrong.

Maybe my comments on getting rid of him is a bit harsh, but we should definitely go out there and get a replacement for him because it is better to be safe then sorry. If it happens that Partey remains injury free then competition for that place will be rife and may even push him to be better than we already know he is!

Gooners what do you think about Partey and his injuries?

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

