Thomas Partey’s poor performances causing a knock on effect for future La Liga transfers

Thomas Partey was one of the finest midfielders in La Liga before he moved to Arsenal last season.

The Ghanaian was in fine form for Atletico Madrid in the competition and that prompted the Gunners to pay his release clause to bring him to the Premier League.

There was a lot of interest in his signature before he made the move, and that was a testament to his ability.

However, Arsenal fans are still waiting for Partey to show why the club signed him.

The Daily Mail reviewed a few transfers from Spain to the Premier League and showed players have been struggling with the transition.

The report claims the poor performances of Partey and the likes of Saul Niguez and Bryan Gil could see English clubs hesitate before buying players from Spain.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey’s performance has been below expectations and that shouldn’t be the case after two seasons.

For £45million, Arsenal should get a player we can bank on to save the team when things aren’t going so well.

However, Partey has not done his job well in some matches and in others, he is simply anonymous.

The midfielder is a player that commands respect among his teammates and needs to meet expectations soon.