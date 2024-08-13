Thomas Partey’s stats v Lyon show he has returned to top form ahead of Arsenal’s season opener

In the end, keeping Thomas Partey for another league season cannot be a terrible thing. If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that the Ghana international’s talent is undeniable; he’s a one-of-a-kind No. 6, but given his fitness struggles, availability has always been an issue.

He wasn’t as impressive in the USA preseason as many thought, despite the fact that it was an opportunity to re-establish trust with Arteta and the Arsenal fans. However, given the state of the US tour’s pitches, he likely played within himself and avoided long sprints. Despite this, in the last two friendlies against Bayer Leverkusen and Lyon, he displayed a distinct and exceptional performance.

He played the final 28 minutes against Leverkusen, but he started against Lyon and delivered a spectacular 77-minute performance that only his stats below could well explain.

Thomas Partey vs Lyon

– 77 minutes played

– 53 Touches

– 100% Accurate long balls

– 100% Ground duels won

– 98% Accurate passes

– 47/48 Accurate passes

– 7 Passes into the final third

– 6 Recoveries

– 4/4 Long balls

– most passes in the game

The Ghana international looked crisp Sunday afternoon in the final friendly before the new season; I guess the expectation among Gooners is that he stays fit. However, with reduced reliance on his services and the possibility of Jorginho and Rice playing as a 6, his minutes may be regulated, reducing the risk of him picking up injuries. With Partey’s brilliance, Arsenal certainly stands a better chance of fighting for glory.

Daniel O

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.