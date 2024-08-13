Thomas Partey’s stats v Lyon show he has returned to top form ahead of Arsenal’s season opener

In the end, keeping Thomas Partey for another league season cannot be a terrible thing. If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that the Ghana international’s talent is undeniable; he’s a one-of-a-kind No. 6, but given his fitness struggles, availability has always been an issue.
He wasn’t as impressive in the USA preseason as many thought, despite the fact that it was an opportunity to re-establish trust with Arteta and the Arsenal fans. However, given the state of the US tour’s pitches, he likely played within himself and avoided long sprints. Despite this, in the last two friendlies against Bayer Leverkusen and Lyon, he displayed a distinct and exceptional performance.
He played the final 28 minutes against Leverkusen, but he started against Lyon and delivered a spectacular 77-minute performance that only his stats below could well explain.
Thomas Partey vs Lyon
– 77 minutes played
– 53 Touches
– 100% Accurate long balls
– 100% Ground duels won
– 98% Accurate passes
– 47/48 Accurate passes
– 7 Passes into the final third
– 6 Recoveries
– 4/4 Long balls
– most passes in the game
The Ghana international looked crisp Sunday afternoon in the final friendly before the new season; I guess the expectation among Gooners is that he stays fit. However, with reduced reliance on his services and the possibility of Jorginho and Rice playing as a 6, his minutes may be regulated, reducing the risk of him picking up injuries. With Partey’s brilliance, Arsenal certainly stands a better chance of fighting for glory.
Daniel O
he is good but fragile
i hope arteta trains Timber or Carafiori to no 5 position to act as cover when Partey is injured
Agree entirely. We must keep him. Manage his minutes & he will be a huge asset. We could,if all goes well this season offer another year or let him leave for free. It’s the now that matters. Another reason why we should also purchase Merino. 28 is not too old.
If Merino comes to play the left-sided AM or mezzala, Rice would have to return to the CDM position, which would force Partey or Jorginho to leave
Partey is still a great player
Partey definitely looked better in the Lyon game compared to his other games going back to his final games of last season. He looked all over the place and out of pace against Everton and United last season leading some to conclude he was finished.
A fit Thomas Partey is a massive player for the squad. He has a unique way of progressing the ball which allows Saka and Odegaard to flourish. I’m just glad we are past the days when we had to rely on him alone. With him,Jorginho and Rice capable of playing in the pivot,we can manage his minutes to keep him fit for longer.
Merino could be ideal stop gap for 3 or 4 years …learn from Oartey for 4 -8 months and perhaps taken over in Jan and Partey leave sin that window.
Though it would be amazing if he could stay fit the whole year and lead us to the title …Great player when fit! Maybe having time off since end of season has helped
When Partey is up and running, he is absolutely a joy to watch. He is dominant, controls the game and always forward thinking etc.
Injuries troubles are the only drawback. A Majestic player.