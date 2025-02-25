Thomas Tuchel calls Ben White ahead of naming his first England squad

Thomas Tuchel is preparing to name his first England squad in the coming weeks as he officially begins his tenure as manager of the Three Lions.

The German was appointed to the role following Gareth Southgate’s departure after the conclusion of Euro 2024. Now tasked with leading England into a new era, Tuchel will be looking to assemble the best possible squad from the vast pool of talent available to him. One of the biggest questions ahead of his squad announcement is whether he will call up Ben White.

The defender has not featured for England since 2022, when he unexpectedly left the team’s World Cup camp in Qatar. Following that incident, White declined to return under Southgate, creating speculation about his long-term international future. However, with a new manager now in charge, there is renewed hope that he may be open to a return.

According to a report from The Daily Mail, Tuchel has personally reached out to White as he considers naming him in his first squad. The manager is keen to gauge the defender’s interest in rejoining the national team setup and wants clarity on whether he would be willing to accept a call-up.

A potential return for White would be a major boost for England, given his form at club level. He has established himself as one of the most reliable defenders in the Premier League, excelling in his role as a right-back while also being capable of playing as a centre-back. His versatility and defensive ability make him a valuable asset, and his inclusion could strengthen England’s defensive options significantly.

From a club perspective, having White regain his best form in the latter stages of the season is equally important. As Arsenal continue their pursuit of Liverpool in the Premier League title race, every player’s contribution will be crucial. Maintaining peak performance will not only help his club’s ambitions but could also solidify his place in Tuchel’s long-term plans for England.

The coming weeks will reveal whether White is ready to return to international duty, but his inclusion would undoubtedly be a positive development for both England and Arsenal.