Thomas Tuchel confirms he will be talking to Ben White about England call-up

New England boss will hold talks with Ben White about a potential England return

Ben White is currently recovering from an injury after a minor surgery was carried out on his knee a few weeks ago. He is scheduled to return early in 2025 but he may well have to be preparing for an England return as well.

A fallout with a member of the England coaching staff in December 2022 was the reason he took a self-imposed ban from the national team on himself. Early this year however, Gareth Southgate’s exit and the subsequent appointment of Thomas Tuchel as the new England boss meant that a return was surely on the cards for the Englishman.

it has been reported just last month that White will make himself available again in March when the German takes charge of his first set of matches with the Three Lions.

Now if those reports were wide of the mark then this admission from Tuchel will mean he’ll be ninety-nine per cent more likely to return in early 2025. The new England coach was in attendance as the Three Lions were handed a favorable draw for the World Cup 2026 qualifiers in Zurich.

He was interviewed after the draw as you can imagine, with the German being quizzed about the England job. What was of any concern to gooners was his comments on Ben White.

As picked up by the Times, he had this to say about a potential return: “I will reach out to him, It should be a clean start and a clear narrative.

“I will be in the stadiums from January. I will also not distract the players and they should just know, ‘OK, the boss is there from January’.”

The outcome of their conversation will most likely end up with a return for White who has remarkably only managed four caps in his international career so far. Since he last represented the Three Lions, few other fullbacks in the Premier League can compare to him. Whether it’s the consistency and reliability or the quality, he has been outstanding! He definitely should be playing a crucial role within this England set up, that hasn’t managed to cross the finish line in recent years and hopefully he does just that from next year and beyond.

BENJAMIN KENNETH.

