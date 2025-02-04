Thomas Tuchel could name Arsenal youngster in his first England squad

Myles Lewis-Skelly has made it difficult for Mikel Arteta to leave him out of his squad this season, and he could now be doing the same for the England national team.

The left-back forced his way into the Arsenal first team this season after impressing in their youth setup. The Gunners already have strong options in the position, and they even signed Riccardo Calafiori in the summer, yet Lewis-Skelly has still managed to establish himself as a key figure in the squad. His rapid development has ensured he remains in contention for selection, even in the club’s most important fixtures.

Despite facing competition from experienced defenders, the teenager has continued to improve, earning the trust of Arteta. His performances have shown maturity beyond his years, making him an asset Arsenal simply cannot ignore. Whether playing against elite opposition or featuring in high-pressure matches, Lewis-Skelly has demonstrated that he belongs at the top level. The club remains focused on his growth, helping him refine his abilities to reach his full potential.

His outstanding displays have not gone unnoticed by England’s scouting team, who have been closely monitoring his progress for several months. His ability to perform at the highest level has attracted attention, and it now seems possible that he could receive his first senior call-up sooner than expected.

Arsenal are aware of this growing interest, and the Daily Mail reports that Lewis-Skelly could make the first England squad under new manager Thomas Tuchel. The German has observed him on multiple occasions and is now seriously considering including him in his first squad for next month’s international fixtures.

If selected, it would be a remarkable achievement for the young full-back, further highlighting his rapid rise in football. His consistency and composure at such a young age make him one of the most exciting prospects in English football. Right now, there are few, if any, English left-backs performing at a higher level, and his inclusion in the national team would be a reflection of the quality he has displayed this season.