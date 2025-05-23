Thomas Tuchel explains why Ben White did not make his recent England squad

Ben White has recently made himself available for selection by the England national team since Thomas Tuchel took over as manager. The defender had previously refused to represent England under Gareth Southgate’s reign but now appears willing to return to international duty, which led many supporters to anticipate his inclusion in the most recent squad announcement.

Despite being sidelined through injury earlier in the year, White has recovered and featured in several games for Arsenal, indicating he is fit enough to compete at the international level. This increased availability raised hopes among fans that he would be included in the squad for the upcoming fixtures. However, White was ultimately not named in the latest group, prompting questions regarding his omission from the team.

Explanation for White’s Absence

Tuchel addressed the matter when questioned about why the defender was left out of the England squad. As quoted by the Daily Mail, he said, “He made very strong progress. We had a talk and we decided that at the moment this is not the moment – because he will become a father very soon. The baby is due during the camp. We wish him all the best for that.” This statement clarified that the timing of White’s impending fatherhood played a significant role in the decision to omit him at this stage.

This personal circumstance means White’s absence from the current squad is understood and accepted, and fans can expect him to be selected once his family commitments have been met.

White’s Potential Role Moving Forward

Since returning from injury, White has become a regular feature in Arsenal’s line-up, showcasing his importance to the club. His readiness to play for England under Tuchel hints at a potentially significant role for him in the national team’s future plans. This would mean Arsenal might supply players for both the left-back and right-back positions within the Three Lions squad, reinforcing the club’s influence in England’s defensive selections.

Fans of both Arsenal and England will be hopeful that White’s return to international football comes sooner rather than later, as his defensive abilities could strengthen the national team considerably.

